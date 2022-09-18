Harold L. Martin, 84, of Lancaster, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on September 13, 2022. Born and raised in Lancaster, he was the son of the late William A. and Kathleen (Long) Martin. He recently celebrated his 62nd wedding anniversary with Barbara (Mattia) Martin.
Harold will be missed by his wife Barbara; daughters: Christine, wife of Eric Fry of Strasburg and Michelle Martin of Mountville; and the grandchildren and great- grandchildren: Robert J. Miller III (Patty McClean), Anthony D. Miller (Emily), Noel C. (Alex Egner), Colin N. Fry, Ben and Charlie Miller, Gabe and Angus Miller, Dakota, Theo, and Oliver Egner.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman, PA. Memorial contributions in Harold's name may be made to Hospice & Community Care, hospiceandcommunitycare.org.
To send the family a condolence please visit, SnyderFuneralHome.com
