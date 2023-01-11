Harold L. Jordan, 90, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023. He was the son of the late John J. and Eva J. (Spencer) Jordan. He was with his beloved wife, Nancy E. (Misch) Jordan for 44 years.
Harold graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School. He proudly served in the United States Army for 23 years. He served in the 82nd Airborne Paratroopers, Rangers, Special Forces and other units in Korea, Germany, Dominican Republic, and three tours in Vietnam as Platoon Leader and First Sergeant. He retired from Fort Benning, GA, after being one of the senior instructors at the Airborne School. His service earned him The Silver Star for Gallantry, 3 Bronze Stars with Oak Leaf Cluster, Air Assault Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Korean Service Medal, Korean Presidential Citation, National Defense Medal, Master Parachutist, and Combat Infantry Badge with a Star.
Harold then worked as a Lancaster County Sheriff and was the founder and executive director of Manos House. He was a proud Mason. He enjoyed watching Westerns, traveling, and jazz music.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Bonita Kilgore, of Clarksville, TN, Joi Jordan, of Lancaster, Gai Jordan-Luszczek, wife of Jan, of Lancaster, stepchildren, Yara Graupera, wife of Scott Richardson, and Carlos Graupera, husband of Marnie Brady, grandchildren, Ramon Graupera, Mali Richardson, Oscar Richardson, Maeve Graupera, Robert Holmes, Nakita Grandison, Norman Jordan, several great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Silvia Jordan, and siblings, Elmer Jordan, Mary Jordan, Beulah Jordan, Hazel Jordan, Ella Jordan, Alice Jordan, Clarence Jordan, Gertrude Jordan, Helen Jordan, and Granison Jordan.
Relatives and friends are invited to Harold's Funeral Service at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603, on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lancaster Early Education Center (Formerly Lancaster Daycare Center) or Building Bridges Foundation at Anderson's Farm.
