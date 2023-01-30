Harold L. Good, 91, of Reinholds, died Friday, January 27, 2023, at Fairmount Home. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Mabel Weaver Good. His first wife of 49 years, Elva M. (Martin) Good, preceded him in death in 2001.
Born in Brecknock Twp., he was the son of the late Charles G. and Jennie (Kring) Good.
Harold was the 4th generation to own and operate Good's Original Potato Chips. He enjoyed horseback riding until he was 90. Attending auctions was a favorite pastime.
He was a member of Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community but had most recently attended Berean Bible Church, Ephrata.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children: Martin M. married to Josephine Good, Myerstown, Lewis M. married to Lynn Good, Mohnton, Susan G. married to James L. Martin, New Holland, four step-children: Eugene married to Donna Weaver, Reinholds, Wilma married to Stan Horst, Denver, Linda married to Dave Snader, Denver, Michael married to Valerie Weaver, Denver, six grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, a great-great grandson, 18 step grandchildren, 23 step great-grandchildren and a brother Donald R. married to Barbara Good, Lancaster.
He was preceded in death by a son, Clifford M. Good, a sister Helen Haas, a grandson, Seth Martin and a stepson, Timothy Weaver.
His funeral will be held Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community, 210 Weaverland Valley Rd., East Earl, PA. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at the Groff-High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland on Wednesday from 6 8 p.m. and at the church on Thursday from 1 -2 p.m. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
