Harold L. Frey 1953-2022

Harold L. Frey, 68, from Conestoga, PA entered into rest unexpectedly on September 9, 2022, in San Antonio, TX. He was the son of the late Harold L. and Helene (Smith) Frey, both of Lancaster County, PA.
Harold grew up in Creswell, Manor Township. At age 26 he took over his father's custom home building and remodeling business. He became known as an expert in the repair of old houses and buildings. He passed his knowledge and skills on to his crew members.
As important as his work was, nothing was more important to Harold than his family. He enthusiastically attended every track meet and every music concert in which his daughters participated. He was an avid hunter and angler and enjoyed hunting for deer with his daughter Carlyn and fishing for trout with his daughter Sharon.
He enjoyed making furniture with design and finishing assistance from his wife Barbara. Among his last projects was a coffee table made from a live edge slab cut from "Super Cedar," a large aromatic cedar tree which grew next to their house.
He will be remembered for his ability to craft ideas into reality, his willingness to always help others, and his groan-worthy puns.
Harold is survived by his wife Barbara, daughter Carlyn Fryberger and her husband Wade, daughter Sharon Frey and her partner Edward Contreras, grandsons Heath Benjamin Fryberger and Owen Scott Fryberger, his mother-in-law Marion Kempf, and his sister Doris Russ.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.