Harold L. Brandt, 86, of Conewago Township, Dauphin County, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 in his home.
Born June 28, 1933 in Conewago Township, Dauphin County, he was a son of the late Aaron and Ada (Lesher) Brandt and widower since September 2019 of Martha R. (Hoover) Brandt after 65 years of marriage. He was preceded in death by an infant son, Robert H. in 1956 and was the last of his immediate family being preceded by siblings Paul Brandt, Roy Brandt, Lillian Kreider, and Elsie Snavely.
A retired farmer and heating and cooling technician from Shelly Oil Company, he was a member of Garden Chapel, Middletown.
Surviving are his children: Jay M. Brandt (Joyce) of Manheim, Mary A. Pierce (Ken) of Grantville, Marilyn R. Brown (Jeff) of Mount Joy, Joanne L. Erb (Wayne) of Mount Joy, Karen F. Brandt of Elizabethtown, Harold E. Brandt (Darlene) of Hummelstown and Marlene K. Morningstar (Mike) of Harrisburg; 15 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Garden Chapel, 468 Edinburgh Road, Middletown preceded by a viewing from 11:30 AM. Interment will be in Shenk's Cemetery, Elizabethtown.
