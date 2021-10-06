Harold Kenneth Coble “Herk”, 86, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Martin and Elizabeth (Schrumm) Coble.
Herk spent many years playing the guitar in different bands, his favorite artist was Elvis Presley. He enjoyed watching the Philadelphia Phillies, Western movies, and going fishing. Herk had a strong relationship with the Lord and was a loving family man. His wonderful sense of humor and presence will be missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his five daughters; Cindy Roberts (Todd), Sheri Rivera, Karen Quiceno, Nancy Coble, Brenda Coble; his seven grandchildren: Blaine, Diana, Corby, Joby, Tylee, Jovana, and Sabrina; his eleven great-grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, extended family, as well as his dog, Mocha.
Herk was preceded in death by his loving companion, Nora Johnson, his siblings: John Coble, Robert Coble, Paul Coble, June Denlinger, Lorraine Coble, Alice Yarnell, Gladys Weiler and his very close nephew who was like a son to him, Mark Weiler.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow the service at Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery.
