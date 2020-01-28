Harold K. Witmer, 87, of Brethren Village, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Born in Penn Township, he was the son of the late Wayne and Mary (Keller) Witmer. Harold was the husband of the late Nyla (Ebersole) Witmer who passed away on August 6, 2018.
Harold owned and operated a dairy farm in Manheim for 35 years. After retirement he worked at the former Darrenkamp's Food Market in Mount Joy and the Lancaster Dairy Herd Improvement Association. Harold volunteered with Mennonite Central Committee. He enjoyed gardening, puzzles and feeding birds.
Harold and his wife were faithful members of Erisman Mennonite Church in Manheim. They served in a variety of roles over the years.
Surviving are four sons, Veryl Witmer of New York City, D. Lamar Witmer of San Francisco, Jeffrey Witmer, husband of Dawn Ginder of Manheim and Rodney Witmer, husband of Wendy Hoke Witmer of Landisville; three grandchildren, Abigail Witmer, Kammi Witmer, and Reyna Trujillo; four honorary grandchildren, Jacob, Erin, Issac, and Silas Buckwalter; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Helen Eby, wife of Melvin of Manheim and Mary Ann Ebersole, wife of A. David of Manheim; and three sisters-in-law, Marion Witmer, Patsy Witmer and Jean Witmer all of Lititz.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Marvin, Kenneth, and Warren Witmer.
The family would like to thank Brethren Village Retire-ment Communities Rehabilitation and Courtyard teams for their care and attention they provided to Harold.
A memorial service honoring Harold's life will be held at Mount Joy Mennonite Church, 320 Musser Road, Mount Joy on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 3PM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 2 PM to 3 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mennonite Central Committee, 21 South 12th Street, PO Box 500, Akron, PA 17501-0500. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
