Harold K. Keller, 89, formerly of Mount Joy, died on 6 June 2021 at Brethren Village, Lititz, PA.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Helen Keller, and eight children and their spouses: Peggy Crowl (Sam), Patsy Hoffer (Bob), Judy Beiler (Glen), Tim Keller (Brenda), Joette Peters (Dale), Amy Wells (Dave), Matthew Keller (Kristina), and Benjamin Keller. He is also survived by nineteen grandchildren and their eleven spouses, and twenty-eight great grandchildren. Harold was preceded in death by a son, Harold Keith Keller, his parents, Christian and Ethel Keller, his sister Alice Keller Stoner, and his brothers, Galen and Christian Keller.
A sign that read "Whatsoever ye would that men should do to you - do ye even so to them," Matthew 7:12, was on display in Harold's house and in all aspects of his life. Seeing his family together was his primary delight, and the larger the gathering, the better. Though he joked about us running out of food at the gatherings, we never saw an end to the food or, coincidentally, his love for us.
Harold and Helen modeled a marriage where agreement with one's spouse was more important than the decision they were making. This was a legacy of unity that is cherished by his children.
Harold and Helen were members of The Worship Center since 1977, and were very involved in the beginning years of the church.
Harold was a graduate of Heidelberg Township High School (1950), and his 8'4" vault made him Lebanon County's Pole Vault Champion his senior year. He was also a graduate of Reisch Auction School (1960), and The Realtors Institute (1966).
Harold worked at Keller Bros Ford, Eberly's Furniture Store, Keller Auctions, and Lancaster County Realtor, and ended his working years driving for Manheim Auto Auction. Harold was well known in the community for his work as a realtor, auctioneer, appraiser, and Lancaster County Zoning hearing board member.
Harold's dream as a child was to become an auctioneer. Together with Helen, he started Keller Auctions in 1960 and opened Keller Cellar (a place for local teens to get together on weekend nights) in the mid 1960's. Harold was the auctioneer for many benefit auctions throughout the southeast PA area. His favorite was held each June for Lancaster 4-H, where he auctioned off 4-H strawberries for fifty-four years. The highest bid for a quart of strawberries in those fifty-four years was $600.00. He was a member of Southeast Chapter of the Pennsylvania and National Auctioneers Association and inducted into the Pennsylvania Auctioneers Hall of Fame in January 2012.
Harold actively served the Mount Joy Community through work with the Mount Joy Rotary, in which he was a Past President, as well as work on the Mount Joy Borough Council and Chamber of Commerce. He also served as Judge of Elections. For over thirty-five years, Harold and Helen were Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus at various events in the local community.
Harold had a number of hobbies, including woodworking and collecting pencils, stamps, canes, and antiques. Harold helped to create a Winross collectors club of America in 1988.
We invite you to celebrate Harold's life with us at a visitation on Wednesday, June 9th 5:00-8:00 p.m., and funeral service Thursday, June 10th at 11:00 a.m. A time to greet the family will begin at 10:00 a.m. on June 10th. Both events will take place at The Worship Center, 2384 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
The service will be streamed live at worshipcenter.org/funeral
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Brethren Village and Hospice & Community Care. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
