Harold K. Groff, age 96, of Lititz, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Brethren Village. He was the husband of Anna Marie Kreider Groff for 69 years. Born in Ronks, he was the son of the late Abram B. and Miriam Elizabeth Metzler Groff.
He was a graduate of Strasburg High School, class of 1941. Harold was a member of Strasburg Mennonite Church where he had served as a trustee. He was one of Heifer International's "Seagoing Cowboys" who delivered relief to Germany after World War II. He was the first delivery man for Herr's Chips. He was a wholesale carnation grower for decades and co-founder of Groff's Flowers, Strasburg. He was a member of Mid-Atlantic Carnation Society. He loved music and sang baritone in a male quartet. In his retirement he provided transportation to the Amish community. Harold was known as a quiet but wise person. He loved his children and grandchildren and taught them the importance of respecting Christian values, which he modeled in his own life.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 2 daughters: Marilyn C., wife of Michael Martin, Strasburg, Gwendolyn M., wife of Robert Buchan, VT, 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and sister Amy Kreider, Lititz. He was preceded in death by a son, Nelson K., husband of Dawn B., Ohio. He was also preceded by 2 siblings: Anna Martha Denlinger and Stanley Groff.
Due to current public health concerns, funeral service and interment will be private with a memorial service at a later date. ShiveryFuneralHome.com
