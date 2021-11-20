Harold J. Styer, 90, of Oak Leaf Manor, Millersville, PA died Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of the late Dorothy Jane Brown Styer who died on April 29, 2018. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Jerome and Ethel Kraemer Styer.
Harold was a retired police officer, serving with the Lancaster City Police force for 25 plus years. He was a former member of the Fraternal Order of Police. A proud veteran he served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He enjoyed boating in his earlier years, NASCAR, and Philadelphia sports, Phillies and Eagles.
Surviving him are 2 children, Kelly (Janie) Styer, Stacy (Rick) Murry; 3 step children, Debra, Jack and Donna Bates; 2 grandchildren, Christopher Ditzler, Jamy Ditzler; 2 step grandchildren, Jennifer Roten, Michael Bates; 2 great-grandchildren, Anya Ditzler, Kennedy Ditzler; a step great-grandchild, Colten Bates; and a sister June Sterling.
Services are private. reynoldsandshivery.com
