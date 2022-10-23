Harold J. "Pete" Dietrich, 104, of the Mennonite Home, formerly of Woodcrest Villa and Mountville, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022. He was the husband of Dorothy "Dot" Greenawalt Dietrich, to whom he was married for 72 years before she passed away in January, 2015. Pete was born in East Petersburg, son of the late Charles and Ada Dietrich. He graduated from East Hempfield High School and Lancaster Business College and was a member of Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ where he served on the consistory for many years and was President for two terms.
In February, 1941, he was drafted as a private in the Army for one year. In December, the one year became five years. He was discharged as a 2nd Lt. Bombardier on a B-24 in February,1946. Remaining in the Air Force Reserves, retiring as a Major in 1962. After retiring from active duty, he worked for Armstrong Cork Co. in the general office of the Building Product Division on Liberty Street, for 37 years.
In the Spring of 1954, with the help of the Mountville VFW, he organized and managed the first youth baseball team in Mountville. He managed teams for the next 20 years. In 1962, his midget-midget team won the first New Era Tournament for Mountville. Pete was also a member of the Mountville VFW, Reese-Hall Post #8757.
Pete's main interest was sports. In early life, he played baseball and basketball. He attended many Baltimore Colts, Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies games. Along with his wife, they played a lot of pinochle and traveled, with Myrtle Beach being their favorite. He enjoyed downhill skiing, which he continued until the age of 60.
He is survived by two sons: Timothy Dietrich, Mountville and Richard "Tom" Dietrich, companion of Lori VanHorne, Mount Joy. Three grandchildren: Michelle, Valerie and Lisa. Five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one grandson, Chris and one sister Sarah Gaus.
The Family would like to thank the staff at the Mennonite Home for the compassion and care given to their father.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. Interment in Mountville Brethren Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Friends may call for a Viewing from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ, 450 West Main Street, Mountville, PA 17554. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
