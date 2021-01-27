Harold Hensel Bingeman, (Bingy), 96, of Ephrata, passed away January 24, 2021 after a brief battle with pneumonia.
Born in Hopeland, PA, November 14, 1924, Harold was the son of the late Ralph and Ella Mae (Hensel) Bingeman, purveyors of "Bingeman's Store" the local general store and community gathering spot. He had the honor and privilege to wed Nancy J. Weaver, on March 11, 1951, with whom he was about to celebrate 70 years of marriage. In addition to his wife, Harold is survived by his children, Colette Lind (Bryan Hughes), Lancaster; Crista Miller (Robert Martinez), Colorado, and Brian Bingeman (Susan), Hershey. Seven grandchildren, Brett Kehler, San Diego, Eric Kehler (Lea), Oregon, Allison Wanek (Devin), Colorado, Brad Miller (Kim Martinez), Colorado, Ian Bingeman (Mara), Springfield, Lucas and Tristan Bingeman, Hershey. Three great-grandchildren, Bradley and Maddox Miller, Colorado, Vivian Kehler, Oregon. He was preceded in death by two sisters Mildred Snader and Alverta Leed. He is survived by a sister Myrleen Kline, Ephrata and a brother Larry Bingeman, Elizabethtown.
Bingy graduated from Ephrata High School in 1943, active as his class president and playing four years of football. Upon graduation, he served in WWII as an Army Sergeant actively involved in the invasion of Leyte in the Philippines and Okinawa. Bingy was a very active and involved member of the Ephrata Community. He was a Past Commander of Cocalico Post #3376 V.F.W. and military order of the Cooties 077, life member of the Cloister Post #429, American Legion, member of Ephrata Blue Lodge #665 F.& A.M., Lancaster Lodge of Perfection, Reading Consistory, Rajah Shrine, and Tall Cedars of Lebanon. He was also past president of the Ephrata Rec Center where he was instrumental in starting the local midget football program.
Bingy's work and endearing personality touched many lives throughout the years as he was rural mail carrier in the Ephrata area for 40 years retiring in 1986. Not being one to sit still, he filled his retirement years working multiple jobs including 24 years as an usher for the Reading Phillies. He also took great satisfaction in volunteering his time with the Cocalico Valley Historical Society.
He was a lifelong member of Hopeland United Methodist Church, where he served as head usher and trustee for many years. His church family was very dear to him.
We will all miss Dad's, Grandpa's, Bingy's smiles, encouragement, hugs, firm handshakes, and everlasting love!
A private service with military honors will be held at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Bingy's life for all to attend will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bingy's memory may be sent to the Cocalico Valley Historical Society or Hopeland United Methodist Church.
