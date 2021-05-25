Harold "Harry" H. Reich, 66, of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at home after a lengthy battle with cancer.
He was born in Geislingen, Germany to the late Harold Luther and Hedwig (Ritz) Reich.
Harry enjoyed playing and coaching adult league softball for many years. He was a lifelong Red Sox and Colts fan.
Harry retired from Case New Holland, where he worked as a painter.
He is survived by a son, Shawn, husband of Dawn Reich and three grandchildren, Gavin, Owen, and Hailey Reich.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Derrek Reich.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
