Harold Habyk, 70, of Maytown, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Harold was born in Shulburg, Untermunkheim, Germany. He is survived by his loving wife, Darlene (Bruno) Habyk. Also surviving is his mother, and a daughter, Kimberly Habyk of Marietta.
Harold was preceded in death by his father earlier this year.
Harold retired from Johnson and Johnson as a stationary engineer. Harold had a passion for fishing. He was an avid New York Mets and Jets fan. Harold enjoyed playing frisbee with his dog, Bella who will miss him. Harold's faith was most important to him.
A celebration of Harold's life will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Mount Joy Mennonite Church, 320 Musser Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552 at 11 AM. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »