Harold H. "PeeWee" Walmer

Harold Henry "PeeWee" Walmer, 87, of Akron, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Lebanon to the late Elmer and Bertha (Reigel) Walmer.
PeeWee worked for the former Kurtz Bros. for 43 years before retiring. He was a graduate of the Scotland School for Veterans Children, class of 1953. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. PeeWee enjoyed camping, hunting, golfing, bowling and playing quoits. He was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and dogs, and alumni breakfasts with his friends.
PeeWee is survived by his daughter, Tina, wife of Chris Shirk of Akron; Tina's mother, Diane Walmer; two grandchildren, Christopher II and Lillian Shirk; a brother, Earl Walmer of Akron, and two sisters, Miriam Lancaster and Arlene McLeaf.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Elmer, Eugene, Herbert, Robert, and Walter.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 6 to 8 PM at the Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North Ninth Street, Akron. An additional viewing will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 10 to 11 AM at the Stradling Funeral Home, Akron, followed by funeral service at 11:00 AM. Interment will take place in Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
