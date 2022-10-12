Harold H. Kauffman, Jr., 88, of Willow Street, PA, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022. He was the son of the late Harold H. and Thelma (Ruth) Kauffman. He was married to his wife, Helen R. (Markley) Kauffman for 69 years.
Harold worked in maintenance for Servomation and Kerr Glass for 20 years. After retiring, he worked for L.H. Brubaker and Lampeter- Strasburg School District. He was a skilled woodworker, fisherman, and hunter. Along with his wife, he traveled to 48 U.S. States. He enjoyed going on walks and spending time with his family.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his son, Douglas Kauffman (Linda), grandchildren, Kristina Saul (Micah), and Michael Kauffman (Jasmine), great-grandchildren, Dillon, Lily, Jonah, Landon, and Ruby, and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sons, Timothy Kauffman and Jeffrey Kauffman, and brother, Ronald Kauffman.
Interment at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery will be private.
Please visit Harold's Memorial Page at
A living tribute »