Harold H. Hagelgans, Jr., 86, of Lampeter, passed away on June 22, 2023.
Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Harold H. and Dorothy E. (Gable) Hagelgans.
Harold was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School and then served 4 years in the U.S. Army Combat Engineers. After his military career he became a tool and die maker for the remainder of his working life.
He was married to Doris E. (Hess) Hagelgans for over 65 years.
Harold is survived by two daughters, Dorothy Swinehart and Donna Russell. Also surviving is a granddaughter, Sarenah Swinehart. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Hagelgans.
Harold will be cremated and laid to rest in Conestoga Memorial Park at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
