Harold H. Bingeman (Bingy) November 14, 1924 - January 24, 2021

Please join our family at a drop-in Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 1:00 to 5:00 at the Ephrata Lodge B.P.O. Elks #1933, 170 Akron Road, Ephrata, PA. We will be outside in the pavilion rain or shine. Please bring your favorite memories, stories and photos to share.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

