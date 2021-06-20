Harold H. Bingeman (Bingy) November 14, 1924 - January 24, 2021
Please join our family at a drop-in Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 1:00 to 5:00 at the Ephrata Lodge B.P.O. Elks #1933, 170 Akron Road, Ephrata, PA. We will be outside in the pavilion rain or shine. Please bring your favorite memories, stories and photos to share.
