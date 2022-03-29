Harold Glenn Smoker, 80, passed away on March 27th, 2022, the day before his 81st birthday. "Smoke", as his many friends called him, is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Linda Weaver Smoker, his son, Richard Keith Smoker and daughter-in-law, Rebecca Smoker, of Rising Sun, Maryland, with whom he lived. He is also survived by his son, Rodney Smoker of Gap, PA., sisters, Ann Stern, Verna Heisler, Linda (Kenneth) Jackson, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Leon and Esther Smoker, and his brothers, Paul, Naaman and Vernon Smoker.
Harold Smoker was born and raised in Cochranville, PA. He was involved in farming and construction at an early age. He retired from DiSabatino Construction Company as Executive Vice-President. His biggest job that he was so proud of was the beautiful home he built for his family. Smoke was a life member of the Cochranville Fire Company and Chester County Fireman's Association. Over the years, Smoke enjoyed many hobbies including fishing, riding his motorcycle, camping, boating, and spending time at their mountain home.
After retirement, Smoke enjoyed gardening and spending time in his workshop designing and hand-crafting the most beautiful wood creations. He passed his incredible woodworking talents on to his son, Rich and his grandson, Justin and was so proud of their ability to take a piece of wood and make something wonderful with it just like he did since a young age. What he enjoyed the most was his conversations with his grandson, Justin Smoker, about work, fishing, guns and the many, many stories and jokes they shared.
Smoke was loved by so many and had many life-long friends that are left to mourn the loss of his gentle, kind, patient, and compassionate soul. His knowledge and wisdom were inspiring to many people and was always ready to lend a hand, an ear or a hug. He always said he was a tough nut to crack but to those he loved and cherished, he had a heart bigger than the sky and there was nothing he wouldn't do for them.
Smoke was a member of Mount Pleasant Church in Colora, MD and was a faithful servant of the Lord in his words and the way he lived his life.
Shivery Funeral Home will handle Mr. Smoker's arrangements. Services will take place from the Mount Pleasant Church, 1713 Liberty Grove Road, Colora, MD on Friday, April 1st, with visitation from 10 AM until time of service at 11 AM. Burial will take place in the Oxford Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »