Harold G. “Tack” Weaver, 79, of Quarryville, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Christa R. (Püschel) Weaver, with whom he shared 55 years of marriage.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Allen and Reba (Harsh) Weaver.
Even though he received the nickname “Tack” due to being small as a child, it didn’t stop him from moving ahead in life. Tack proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, attaining the rank of Sergeant. After the military, he attended Apex Technical School in New York City to learn the HVAC trade. Tack went on to form his own company, Allen Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, and work as a sole proprietor from 1978 until 2019, serving many customers over the years.
As a young married man, Tack taught Christa the sport of archery and they went to competitions together. He was also a quite a marksman. Tack always had an interest in aviation, and he held a pilot’s license and was part of a flying club. For his whole life, Tack had a beautiful love for animals, especially dogs. In his spare time, he enjoyed horses and horseback riding and he loved Civil War history. Above all, Tack’s family was most important to him.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Timothy Weaver, husband of Amber, of Lancaster; daughter, Christa McKellar, wife of Kenyon, of Tulsa, OK; grandchildren, Cassidy Brady, wife of Jake, Jacob Hewitt, and Shane and Shylah McKellar; brothers, James Weaver, husband of Doris, of Reading, and Bruce Weaver, husband of Edie, of Quarryville; sisters, Dawn Styer, of New Holland, Pat Ream, of East Petersburg, Betty Schwartz, wife of Walter, of Melbourne, FL, Wilma McCann, wife of Dave, of West Lampeter, and Elaine Kline, of North Carolina. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Weaver.
A Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, 227 West 4th Street, Quarryville, PA 17566 with a closed-casket visitation at the funeral home from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Interment will take place at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Tack’s memory to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
