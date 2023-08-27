Harold G. "Skip" Ford, Jr. age 80 of Landisville, passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at the Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of Joanne Beckwold Ford with whom he was happily married for 53 years. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Harold G. and Elizabeth Bair Ford.
He was a member of Pequea Presbyterian Church. He graduated from Pequea Valley High School and then honorably served his country in the United States Air Force from 1961 to 1965 and was stationed at the U.S.A.F. Hospital in Wiesbaden, Germany from 1962 to 1965.
He worked for many years as a sales representative for Lancaster County Subaru before retiring. In his free time, Skip loved taking care of his home, flower gardening, bird watching, fishing, going to the beach, going to the gym, watching sports, especially the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Surviving besides his wife are 3 children; Harold G. III, husband of Karen Ford of Lancaster, Kristin B., wife of Daren Sharp of Lancaster, and Ryan J., husband of Tanya Ford of Landisville, 4 grandchildren; Ethan, Julian, Keegan, and Oliver, and a sister; Dorothy, wife of Gary Taylor of Gap. He was preceded in death by 5 siblings.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Skip's honor to the Vietnam Veterans of America, vva.org.