Harold G. "Pop" Kauffman, 80, of Reinholds, died unexpectedly on Monday, March 9, 2020, at home.
He was born in Lancaster to the late Isaac and Mamie (Gerhart) Kauffman and was the husband of Betty J. (Sweigart) Kauffman, with whom he shared 58 years of marriage.
Harold was a member of Swamp Evangelical Lutheran Church, Reinholds. He enjoyed collecting and restoring farm tractors, going to his cabin in Huntingdon County, and taking long drives on Sundays.
Harold worked as a plumber since 1962 and was the owner/operator of Harold G. Kauffman Plumbing and Heating.
In addition to his wife, Harold is survived by four children: Harold G. Jr., husband of Ann Kauffman of Denver, Christine, wife of Bruce Hunsicker of Myerstown, Patti, wife of Brian Walmer of Ephrata, and Lori, wife of Barry Donmoyer of Denver; 12 grandchildren, Scott, Stephanie, Toni, Terri, Kirsten, Kelli, Casey, Kelsey, Cody, Madison, Zachary and Samantha; 10 great-grandchildren, Claire, Audree, Abby, Hannah, Emma, Colton, Lane, Jase, Vanessa, and Paizlee; two sisters, Helen Schaeffer, wife of the late Adam Schaeffer, and Arlene, wife of Martin Zimmerman; a brother, Donald, husband of Pat Kauffman; a sister-in-law, Betty Kauffman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ray Kauffman.
A viewing will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Swamp Evangelical Lutheran Church, 275 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Kurt Strause officiating. Interment will take place in the Swamp Cemetery.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
