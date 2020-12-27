Harold G. "Hal" King

Harold "Hal" King, 82, died peacefully Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 at The Mennonite Home of Lancaster. He was born in 1938, in Lancaster County, PA, to the late Earl and Emma (Byler) King. In 1959, when on 1-W Service, he met and later married Marti Landes of Denver, CO. They were married 58 years when she preceded him in death in 2018.
Hal is survived by three children, Debra (Robin) Helmuth, Indianapolis, IN, Randall King, Atlanta, GA, Bradley (Cindy) King, Surfside Beach, SC; two grandchildren, Allison (Greg) Nixon and Nicholas (Lilianna) Helmuth; and two great-grandchildren, Elise Nixon and Audrey Nixon. Hal is also survived by three siblings, Loretta (Jacob) Lapp, Janie (Jay) Bullock, and Ronald (Thelma) King.
Throughout his years, Hal was a member of Akron Mennonite Church, Community Mennonite Church of Lancaster and First Mennonite of Denver, CO.
Hal's father, Earl King, incorporated his building business in 1969 bringing in both sons, Harold and Ronald, to form Earl King, Inc. and where he spent the bulk of his career. He was a past president of the Building Industry Association and a director of Tel Hai Retirement Community for many years.
With the love of the West Hal shared with Marti, they moved back to Denver, CO in 1997, where they had begun their married life together. While back in Colorado, Hal used his skills as a carpenter for son Brad's construction company and others. He traveled, golfed, biked, skied and assisted in elder care of his in-laws. Hal and Marti returned to Lancaster, PA in 2018.
Hal lives on in the unwavering and upbeat spirit which he exemplified no matter the situation and in the way he desired to stay connected to family and friends scattered across the miles. Hal loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly. He was always up for a visit from them to share stories, and of course, treat them to ice cream!
The family expresses gratitude to the staff at the Mennonite Home Communities, the staff of Davita in Lancaster and Denver for their years of caring and compassionate dialysis as well as the many skilled surgeons, other physicians and staff who optimized his situation for quality of life.
Cremation will take place with burial at Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery in Wheat Ridge, CO, at a later date. A memorial service will be planned also at a later time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to Mennonite Central Committee at donate.mcc.org, Water Street Mission at www.wsm.org. American Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org, or the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com