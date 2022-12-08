Harold G. Groff, 77, of Manheim, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022 at Legends of Lititz. Born in Rapho Township, he was the son of the late Jonas and Edith Ebersole Groff. He was the loving husband of Lois Murry Groff.
Harold was a truck driver for Wenger Feeds, Rheems. He was a faithful member of Church of God of Landisville. Harold enjoyed hunting and traveling. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife, is two sons, Troy Groff, Lancaster, Kirk husband of Anjanet Groff, Mount Joy, a grandson, Rylie Groff, and a sister, Helen wife of David Habecker, Newmanstown. He was preceded in death by a sister, Hilda, and three brothers, J. Homer, Clair, and Kenneth.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, Manheim. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Harold's memory to, Church of God of Landisville, 171 Church Street, Landisville, PA 17538 (in memo: Missionary Fund, Groff) or Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.buchfuneral.com