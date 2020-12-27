Harold F. "Peck" Stauffer, 96, of Mountville, a retired self-employed home builder and general contractor, passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Oak Leaf Manor-North. He was the husband of the late Pauline Yeagley Stauffer. He was born in Columbia and raised in Mountville and was the youngest son of the late Clarence G. and Alice Hall Stauffer. Peck was a graduate of Columbia High School, Class of 1942. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1944-1946 during which time he received his wings as a B-24 Bomber Pilot. Peck was very proud of his accomplishments in the service and spoke often and fondly of his training days at airfields in Alabama, Kentucky and Indiana. He was stationed in Walla Walla, WA, awaiting his overseas orders when WWII ended. After leaving the military, he attended Franklin and Marshall College, studying engineering, during which time he opted to join his father in his cabinetry business. Several years later, in 1948, he met and married Pauline M. Yeagley of Willow Street, who worked as a bookkeeper for the Lancaster Newspaper. He later started his own contracting business, building single family homes in the Mountville area, including his own, the Mountville Fire Station, and several miniature golf courses. Peck enjoyed bowling in several leagues at Leisure Lanes, maintaining an average of 200 per game; was an avid fly fisherman, who enjoyed tying his own flies and was often accompanied by his father and brother Carl, on fishing trips and in later years by his wife, who would sit quietly nearby. He also hunted for small game, deer and turkey for many years, both locally and in Potter and Mifflin Counties. He will be remembered by many for his sense of humor and quick wit. Peck was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church; served on the Mountville Boro Council and the Mountville Cemetery Association. He loved Mountville and never wanted to live anywhere else.
He is survived by two daughters: Barbara Hackman, Mountville and Joan (David C.) Stauffer Boyd, Pasadena, MD. Eight nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers: Carl C. Stauffer and Russell H. Stauffer. Three nephews and one niece.
A Private Funeral Service and Burial will be held in Mountville Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
