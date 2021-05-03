Harold F. Graham, 76, of Honey Brook, PA, passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, April 30, 2021 at his home.
Born May 14, 1944, Harold was the son of the late Robert and Susie (Owens) Graham. A lifelong resident of Lancaster, Harold held several positions through the years. Harold worked at Lancaster Malleable Casting Company for over 40 years as a laborer and most recently at Keim Chevrolet as a maintenance man until his passing.
Harold was a hardworking individual who will be remembered for his unique touch, honesty, loyalty, and passion for his work and hobbies. Noted as an animal lover, Harold raised many farm animals through the years and helped provide refuge and kindness to stray cats that sought his gentle hand. He faithfully attended Green Dragon on Fridays and enjoyed ending nights around the campfire with his family. Harold's helping hand, graciousness, and unconditional love for his family will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Betty (Rudisill) Graham; two daughters: Kim Miller wife of Dwayne and Holly Wentz wife of Rick; two step-daughters: Rita Way and Janis Gibson; a step-son: Mike Rudisill; two brothers: Ray Graham husband of Joyce and Jim Graham; a sister: Janet Brandt wife of Al; five grandchildren: Stevie, Whitney, Steven, Heather, and Renee; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by six brothers and two sisters.
Memorial contributions in Harold's honor can be made to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Rd. Ste. 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112 and/or American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603.
To send an online condolence, please visit BachmanSnyder.com717-687-7644
A living tribute »