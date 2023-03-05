Harold Eugene Hess, 78, of Rockford, IL, died on Monday, February 27, 2023. Born on September 21, 1944 in Lititz, Pennsylvania to Henry and Verna (Dombach) Hess. Harold graduated from Manheim High School and later graduated with an Associate's Degree from DeVry University and was a graduate of the DePaul Labor Studies Program. He was a United States Army Veteran who served two tours in Vietnam. Harold worked at AT&T in fiber optics and as a business representative for Local 21 Electrical Union. He married Kathleen Smith on November 4, 1972 in Holy Family Catholic Church, recently celebrating their 50th anniversary. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and working in his workshop when he was able. He loved spending the winters in Florida with Kathy.
Harold is survived by his wife, Kathleen; brother, Jay (Joan) Hess; sister, Mary Ester (Ben) Clark; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday March 8, 2023 in Holy Family Catholic Church, 4401 Highcrest Rd, Rockford, IL, 61107 with Father David Beauvais officiating. Burial will be at St. Catherine Cemetery in Genoa, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for Masses to be said on his behalf. To share a memory or condolence, please visit