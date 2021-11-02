Harold Eugene Goshert, 87, of Petersburg, died Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born October 20, 1934, in Ephrata, he was the son of the late Harvey E. and Irene Miller Goshert. On June 4, 1955 he married Geraldine M. Rupp, sharing 66 years of marriage, who survives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Cindy Hartranft and her husband Steve of Poplar Bluff, MO, Colette Wentzel and her husband Wilbur of Ephrata, and Cassandra Diem and her husband Darvon of Ephrata; three grandchildren, Amy Bauder, Tawny Fithian, and Joshua Hartranft; and three great-grandchildren, Conner, Jaelynn and Carson.
Harold worked in maintenance for Maple Farms Nursing Home in Akron. He was a member of the Reamstown Church of God in Stevens and attended New Beginnings Church in State College. He was an avid Penn State football fan, and he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was quite the jokester, but he also enjoyed helping others, and volunteered at the homeless shelter in Lewistown.
Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.
