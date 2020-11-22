Harold Eugene "Gene" Gish, 93, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Frey Village, Middletown. Born in Elizabethtown, he was the son of the late Martin Luther and Anna (Fridy) Gish.
Gene proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was an independent trucker and farmer for most of his life. Gene was well known for his homemade ice cream which he made with his "Hit and Miss Engines" and served at various events in the area.
He was a member of Milton Grove United Methodist Church.
Gene is survived by four children, Bernadine Hilsher, wife of the late Terry of Elizabethtown, Deanna Rothrock, wife of Rex of Middletown, Judith Ebersole, wife of Brian of Mechanicsburg, and Wayne Gish, husband of Dana of Elizabethtown; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lois (Kurtz) Martin of Palmyra and Mildred Groff, wife of Robert of Quarryville, and two brothers, Samuel Gish, husband of Grace of Elizabethtown and Roy Gish, husband of Jeannine of Elizabethtown.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Mervin Gish.
Services will be private, but can be viewed via Facebook Live by going to the Milton Grove UMC Facebook page at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020. It will remain on the church's Facebook page for later viewing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Milton Grove United Methodist Church, 2026 Cloverleaf Rd., Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com