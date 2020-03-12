Harold Edwin and Dawn Marie Sheaffer went home to be with the Lord together on Saturday, March 7, 2020, each at the age of 60. Both were born and raised in Lancaster. He was the son of the late Rodney E. Sheaffer, Sr. and Shirley A. (Phillips) West. She was the daughter of the late Ralph (Pete) L. Bowers, Jr. and the late Betty V. (Waltman) Bowers.
Married for more than 30 years, they both lived their lives in giving to others. Together, in a strong family-oriented spirit, they raised three independent and loving children and showed care and interest in their seven grandkids. They were the consistent glue that kept everyone together.
Harold, a father who worked tirelessly each week to make sure that the family had what it needed, was an early riser and enjoyed the simple things in life, such as keeping Dawn happy. Also, his friends were incredibly important to him with quality time socializing throughout the years.
Dawn, a mother who worked hard every day and fought bravely to overcome many medical challenges was a consistent presence with her grandkids (never missing a single event), and she loved to shop. She made her kids and friends feel her love each and every day.
Together, they loved to travel to Florida. It was a journey they made countless times to enjoy the warm weather, family, and beach. Both were incredibly fond of their dogs they had throughout the years. Harold and Dawn will be deeply missed and loved by everyone they touched in their lives.
In addition to Harold's mother, Shirley, Harold and Dawn are survived by their three children, Jessica A. McBride (Brian), Jeremy K. Stoe (Liza), Robert J. Sheaffer (Carmen), all of Lancaster. Additionally, they will be missed greatly by their seven loving grandkids: Hailey, Hayden, Sophia Rene, Sarah, Brycen, Jeremy Jr. and Norah. Dawn is survived by four brothers: Donald E. Cornell, Ralph L. Bowers, Craig A. Bowers, and Claude J. Bowers. Harold is survived by his brother, Rodney E. Sheaffer (Deb) of Ephrata and was preceded in death by his sister, Rene Sheaffer.
Relatives and friends and invited to attend Harold and Dawn's Visitation at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 3:00-5:00 p.m.
Their funeral service will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 Saint Joseph Street, Lancaster, PA on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Brian Olkowski officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment at St. Josephs New Catholic Cemetery immediately following the service.
