Harold E. Weinhold, 88, of Manheim and formerly of Denver, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023. Born in East Cocalico, he was a son of the late Paul and Mary (Moyer) Weinhold. Harold was the husband of Shirley (Leid) Weinhold, with whom he shared 56 years of marriage until her passing in 2009.
Harold was a 1952 graduate of Denver High School. Harold worked as a maintenance superintendent specializing in electricity for the Walter Moyer Company that later was known as Gerber. He was an active member at Muddy Creek Church and sang in their adult church choir, was a board member of many church committees, taught Sunday school classes, and supervised as a Luther League leader. Harold was a train enthusiast from a young age, building tracks, trollies, and trains with his father. This love of trains brought Harold to join multiple organizations such as Reading Company Technical & Historical Society (RCT&HS), Lancaster Chapter, Inc (NRHS), and the Philadelphia Chapter where he helped restore the 902 and 903 engines. For Harold, trains were not just meant for Christmas time, but all-year-round. Harold gave his support to his favorite sports teams like the Phillies and Eagles, but also local musical programs like the Ephrata Concert Band. As he always said, "The train has left the station."
Harold is survived by five children: Donna (Thomas) Sensenig of Ridgway, Diane (David) Grube of Denver, Michael (Sharon) Weinhold of Lititz, Darla Heckman of Denver, and Doris Schload, Shelburne Falls, MA; fourteen grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; five step-great grandchildren; one step-great-great grandchild. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Peggy Leid and Carolyn (Robert) Kramer. He was predeceased by sister-in-law Lucille (Charles) Hartranft and grandson, Noah Ross.
A viewing will be held on Friday, May 19th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by the funeral service beginning at 12 p.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 34 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens), PA. Interment will follow in Muddy Creek Cemetery, Denver.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Water Street Mission at 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603 on their website, www.wsm.org/make-an-impact/donate/.