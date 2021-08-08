Harold E. Sensenig, 67, of Hummelstown, passed away on August 1, 2021 in the Hershey Medical Center.
He was born July 15, 1954 in Hershey, son of the late Luke M. and Thelma A. Sensenig.
Harold was a graduate of Palmyra High School and had worked 36 years for the Milton Hershey School where he was a structural trades technician until retiring in the Fall of 2020. Harold loved the Lord and was an active member of Bright Hope Fellowship Church in Middletown. He was also a member of Winross Collectors Club of America. In his earlier years he enjoyed bowling, but most recently he enjoyed doing word search puzzles.
Harold is survived by; sisters, Helen M. (Doug) Zimmerman and Nancy L. (Andy B.) Yehl, brother-in-law, Edwin W. Stauffer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Carol Ann Stauffer.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 2 PM in the Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory, 88 Lucy Ave. in Hershey. The family will begin receiving guests at 1PM.
Interment will be in the Gingrich's Mennonite Church Cemetery in Lebanon.
Send condolences via the online guest book at www.hooverfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »