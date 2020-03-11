Our beloved Harold went to be with his Lord on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Harold E. Mohn was 93 years of age and was a resident of Ephrata, PA. He was formerly a resident of New Holland and Akron, PA.
Born in Lancaster County, Harold was a son of the late Arthur S. Mohn, Sr. and Mabel Eichelberger Mohn. He was married to his loving wife, Dorothy L. Mohn for 23 years and was a very committed husband, father, and step father.
In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his first wife, Rose, his son, Michael, and two brothers, Arthur, Jr. and Charles.
Harold was a U.S. Navy World War II Veteran and served on the USS Tortuga LSD-26. He was a Life Member of Cocalico Valley Post 3376 VFW in Ephrata.
Harold was employed at Armstrong in Lancaster for 40 years, retiring in 1989. He was a member of Hope United Methodist Church in Ephrata and most recently attended worship at the Donecker Chapel at Ephrata Manor.
He was an avid golfer and motorcycle rider at one time and had played drums in various local Jazz Bands.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals of Ephrata.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Harold's memory to Cocalico Valley VFW Post 3376 141 South State St., Ephrata, PA 17522.
