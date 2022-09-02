Harold E. Markley, 69, of Dallastown, passed away while surrounded by loving family members, at UPMC Memorial on Tuesday, August 30th. He was the beloved husband of Ruth M. (Gabel) Markley. Mr. Markley was born in Lancaster on November 2, 1952 to the late Harold I. and Verdella (Ruhl) Markley.
Harold worked for more than 20 years as a mechanic for Quality Auto Salvage until their closing. He then worked as a driver for Reliance Motor Bus, from where he retired. Harold was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church and worked in the church library. He was also a member of the Isaac Walton League and the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing. Harold was an avid NASCAR fan and was a diehard Earnhardt fan, both of Dale, Sr. and Dale, Jr. He was a devoted husband and father. As a grandfather, he enjoyed to lovingly agitate his grandchildren with rubber bands. He will be deeply missed by them.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two children, Stephanie L. Barshinger and her husband Anthony and Matt R. Markley and his wife Jennifer. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Ella, Colton and Hunter Markley and Kylee and Madilyn Barshinger; well as his sister, Mary Foote; several cousins and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by five siblings, Kay, Leah, Ray, Sue and Doug.
A funeral service to honor Harold's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 6th at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 109 E. Main St., Dallastown, PA 17313, with the Rev. David Stough officiating. A viewing will be held at the church on Tuesday and will begin at 10:00 AM until the start of the service. Interment will follow Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Harold's name can be made to the Bethlehem United Methodist Church Children's Library, at the address listed above.
The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.
