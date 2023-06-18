Harold E. "Hesh" Skloff, 87, of Quarryville, passed away June 14, 2023. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Henry and Helen (Kriter) Skloff. He celebrated over 35 years of marriage with his loving wife, Esther "Essie" Sharon-Skloff.
Hesh will be fondly remembered as loving, kind, and supportive. He was a dedicated pharmacist for over 45 years in NY and PA, before retiring in 2002. He volunteered at the LGH Health Campus and Water Street Rescue Mission, and in his free time, he enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, bird feeding and reading.
He is survived by his wife; children, Michael J. Skloff (Cindy), Linda M. Wexler (Steve), and Shelly S. Fox (Allan); stepchildren, Marci Bressler (Larry), and Stephen Goldstein; grandchildren, Hannah, Sam, and Rose Kauffman Skloff, Samantha & Alana Wexler, Simon & Gabe Fox (Celeste), Caleb, Cody, Evan, Ethan, Alex, Anna, Joni, and Jacie Bressler, and Max & Allison Goldstein. He was preceded in passing by his sisters, Mimi Nahum, and Doris Chirlin.
A private committal service will be held at the Montefiore Cemetery in Jenkintown.
