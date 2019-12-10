Harold E. Hartman, 92 of Lancaster, passed away on December 7th, 2019. He was born in Supplee, PA to the late Peter and Sarah Hartman. Harold proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy Reserves and served aboard the USS Missouri. He worked for more than 30 years for the Sico Company and managed their service stations. He also worked part-time for more than 20 years at Manheim Auto Auction and A.B.C. Auction, driving their service trucks. Harold was a member of Masonic Lodge 496, Lancaster Forest #27, Tall Cedars of Lebanon, and American Legion Post 34. He was an avid camper and enjoyed spending time in Florida, and was also involved in a bowling league in years past.
Harold leaves behind his daughter with whom he lived, Carol, wife of Jeffrey Wasche of Lancaster; four grandchildren, Shaun Hartman, Mandy Weber, Justin Hartman, Kayla Wasche; three great-grandchildren; five siblings, Bette Jean Wilkowski, Dale Hartman, Delano Hartman, Laverne Hartman, Sheldon Hartman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Esther in 2011, his son Harold "Harry" E. Hartman, and 7 siblings.
Services for Harold with Masonic rites will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 13th, 2019 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Pastor Carlene Wolf will officiate. Burial will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Washington Boro United Methodist Church, Fellowship Center Building Fund, 1964 Water St., P.O. Box 57, Washington Boro, PA 17582. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.
