Harold E."Hap" Albright Jr., 90 of Manheim, died peacefully on July 17, 2022 at Lebanon VA Medical Center. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Harold Sr. and Mary Mumma Schultz. Hap was the loving husband of Alice M. Henne Albright.
A United States Army Veteran, he proudly served during the Korean Conflict. Hap worked for the United States Postal Service, Manheim Auto Auction, and the Lancaster Newspaper. He enjoyed golfing, reading, cross stitching, gardening, bowling and was a fan of the Boston Red Sox and Green Bay Packers.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Alice are three sons, Terry Albright, husband of Wanda, of Strasburg, Gary Albright, of Willow Street, Larry Albright, of Strasburg, two step daughters, Diane Brooks of Lancaster, Cheri Ann wife of Andrew Johnson, of Manheim, 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Proceeding him in death was a brother Charles E Albright.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Hap's funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing and time of visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. To send the family on-line condolences please visit: WWW.BuchFuneral.com.
