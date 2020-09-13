Harold E. Gainer, Jr., passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 with his wife by his side. He was the son of the late Primrose "Dutch" Sherrard and Harold E. Gainer, Sr. Harold was a graduate of Penn Manor High School. He also graduated from HACC with an Associate in Arts Degree in Police Science. He also graduated with honors from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. Harold proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps and was a Vietnam Veteran. He was a 28-year East Hempfield Township police sergeant and a 23-year security supervisor for Lancaster General Hospital.
Harold had a varied life, sharing the latter with his wife, the love of his life, Roberta "Bobbi Lynne" Weaver Gainer, stepdaughter, Katie, wife of Zac Weiss, and stepson, Zach Frey and his girlfriend, Danielle D'Amico. Harold is also survived by his brother, Steve Latham and his wife, Connie of Clayton, NJ.
Harold was a 16-year President of Red Rose Lodge #16 Fraternal Order of Police. He was a life member of the VFW, American Legion, and Amvets. Harold was a lifelong supporter of Schreiber Pediatrics, Salvation Army, and Water Street Mission.
Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service at The Farm at Eagles Ridge, 465 Long Lane, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with Deacon Peter Jupin officiating. The family will receive friends at Eagles Ridge on Monday from 2-3:00 p.m. and also at The Groffs Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 1-3:00 p.m. Due to COVID, masks and social distance are required.
