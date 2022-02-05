Harold E. Chubb, 83, of Manheim, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 4, 2022. Born on April 1, 1938, he was the son of the late Millard and Miriam (Swineford) Chubb. He was the husband of Sarah Ann (Heiss) Chubb with whom he celebrated 63 years of marriage on January 3rd.
A former resident of Conestoga, Harold retired from Turkey Hill Dairy, where he worked as a maintenance mechanic for 20 years. He was a member of Rawlinsville Mennonite Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, James M., husband of Jennifer Chubb of Harrington, DE; and three daughters: Ruth E., wife of N. Ray Stoltzfus of Manheim; Rebecca E., wife of Eugene Kreider of Myerstown; and Deborah A. Miller of Abbottstown; 18 grandchildren and 40 great grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, Donald A. Chubb of Lancaster and three sisters, Pauline F. Sumner of New York; Joyce L. Kisamore of West Virginia; and Lois M. Shank of Virginia. He was preceded in death by sons-in-law, Philip R. Horst and Mark E. Miller and also a great granddaughter, Megan D. Miller.
A Funeral Service will take place at Rawlinsville Mennonite Church, 838 Susquehannock Dr., Holtwood, PA on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Viewings will be held at the Midway Mennonite Reception Center, 210 E. Lexington Road, Lititz, PA on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and also at the church on Wednesday from 10-11 a.m.
