Harold E. Beam, 65, of Harrisburg, formerly of East Petersburg, died peacefully at his residence, Monday November 11, 2019 with his family at his side. He was the husband of Margaret L. (Yingst) Beam, and they celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary this past April. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Frank Jay and Susan (George) Beam. Harold was a plumber/HVAC technician for various companies in the Lancaster area. Harold enjoyed crocheting, woodworking, cars, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife "Peggy" are three daughters Sonia wife of Brad Diodato, Harrisburg, Elizabeth Bradley, Quentin, Sara wife of Jim Romeo, Harrisburg, a son Shawn husband of Victoria Hurst, Carlisle; eight grandchildren; a brother Frank J. Jr. husband of Sandra Beam, East Petersburg, three sisters Kathy wife of James Denk, Joanne Freeman, all of Mount Joy, and Christel wife of James Groff, Denver. He was preceded in death a granddaughter Taylor Miller.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Monday November 18, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. There will be a public viewing at the funeral home on Monday from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the service. Interment at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will be private.
To send the family on-line condolences, please visit:www.BuchFuneral.com