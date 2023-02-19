Harold Dwayne Charles

Dwayne Charles, 76, of Denver, Pennsylvania, went from his life here on earth to his heavenly home on February 10, 2023. Dwayne was born on October 30, 1946, the son of H. Raymond and Anna Lois (Bucher) Charles of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. He married Dorothy (Dottie) Ressler in 1980.
Dwayne excelled in serving others. He was a faithful member of the Chestnut Hill Mennonite Church. He was always looking for ways to be helpful on the family farm, in his home where he was "the incessant put-awayer," and by mowing community lawns, volunteering at the West Hempfield Fire and Rescue in Silver Spring, driving school buses, stocking shelves in Turkey Hill stores, and cleaning the Brunner pipe organ workshop.
Dwayne was preceded in death by both parents, an infant brother, Delbert, and his wife, Dottie.
Dwayne is survived by his sisters, Linda Byler and her husband Philip of Charleston, West Virginia, and Twila Jean Leichty and her husband, Paul, of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and their children, none of whom lived nearby. He was privileged to enjoy the companionship of his aunt, Anna Ruth Jacobs, and her children of Lancaster County.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Sonlight River Brethren School, Mount Joy, Pennsylvania. Reception will follow.
In memory of Dwayne, contributions may be made to Mennonite Central Committee for earthquake relief in Syria and Turkey. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
