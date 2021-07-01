Harold D. "Butch" Brown, 79, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at UPMC Harrisburg. Born in Mount Joy, he was the son of the late Arthur and Susan (Kersey) Brown. Harold was the devoted husband of Carrol A. (Myers) Brown.
Harold was a graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School class of 1959. He retired from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation as a roadway program coordinator. Harold built his own home. He was one of a kind and was good with numbers. Harold enjoyed traveling with his family and spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Carrol, are four children, Bradley Zeigler, husband of Sherry Smith of Goodyear, AZ, Brian Zeigler, husband of Jil of Enola, Kimberly Brotzman, companion of Howard Mundorff of New Providence, Kristen Ream, fiancée of John Kline of Harrisburg. Also surviving are five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Suzanne Brown and Beverly Elvin.
A funeral service honoring Harold's life will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church of Colebrook, 58 Church Rd., Manheim, PA 17545 on Monday, July 5, 2021 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow at Chiques Hill Cemetery, Manheim.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church of Colebrook (address above). To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com