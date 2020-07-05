Harold D. Benner, 90, formerly of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Thursday afternoon, July 2, 2020 at Windsor House at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center in Marienville after a period of declining health. Born in Bird-in-Hand, he was the son of the late Floyd H. and Esther B. Landis Benner.
In his earlier years, Harold was an actively involved member of Hershey Mennonite Church in Kinzers. He was a high school graduate and completed courses in ministry studies. He was employed as a farm laborer for various farmers in Lancaster County.
Harold is survived by two brothers, Paul B., husband of Shirley A. Benner, of Manheim and Vernon L. Benner of Lancaster. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings, Melvin L. Benner, Raymond L. Benner, Leroy R. Benner, and Mildred M. Brackbill.
Private interment will be in Hershey Mennonite Cemetery, Kinzers. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spenceruneralservices.com.
