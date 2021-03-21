Harold C. Morgan, 92, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Hershey Medical Center. Born Wednesday, November 21, 1928 in Tower City, he was the son of the late Amy E. and Leroy A. Morgan. He was married 29 years to Gertrude E. (Long) Morgan who passed away in September 1997.
Harold was retired from the Colebrook Lingerie Company. He was active with the VFW and especially enjoyed playing Bingo and Friday nights.
He is survived by a son, Carlos E. Morgan of Elizabethtown; five step sons: Bill, Glenn, Gloid, Mike and Bod Fink. He was predeceased by a step son, Miles Fink and 4 siblings.
A viewing will take place on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Boyer Funeral Home, 144 East High Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 from 10:00-11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, Columbia.
