Harold C. Good "Goody", 84, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at home. He was the son of the late Norman and Kathryn (Drace) Good. He celebrated 57 years of marriage to his loving wife Sara Grace (Lutz) Good in May 2019.
Harold was a graduate of Elizabethtown High School, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and Air National Guard. He worked at the former Olmsted Air Force Base and retired from New Cumberland Army Depot. After retirement, he worked at Giant Foods in Elizabethtown. He was a 57 year member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Elizabethtown.
Harold enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, hunting with his family at their camp in Snyder County, and spending summers there with his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Stefania Bockmiller and husband Stephen of Waynesboro, and Brian Good, Sr. and wife Donna of Beaver Springs; grandchildren: Brian, Jr., Jeremy and Kaitlynn Good, and Sarah Bockmiller; great-grandson Korbin; sister Norma K. Thompson and husband Ray, and brother Dale Good and wife Evelyn.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 398 North Locust Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 11:00AM. Viewing will be from 10:00 until the time of service. Interment will take place at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, Columbia, at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice and Community, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Boyer-Elizabethtown.com.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their cards, visits and prayers during Harold's lengthy illness, Especially the Red Team at Hospice for your loving devotion in caring for Harold.
Browse »