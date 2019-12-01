Harold C. "Butch" Brinser, 77, of Mount Joy, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at his residence. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Harold K. and Thelma (Neidig) Brinser. Harold was the companion of Marlene Thompson.
Butch worked for RF Beyers in Harrisburg and later retired from Zukin Distributors in Detroit, working in food sales. Butch was a member of the Lancaster Liederkranz. He was an avid Penn State Football and Detroit sports fan. Butch enjoyed going to his grandson Shaun's golf, football, and baseball games, and his granddaughter Janell's soccer and track matches.
Surviving in addition to his companion, Marlene Thompson, are four children, Jody Brinser of Portland, ME, Julie Fedor, wife of Michael of Lancaster, Jim Brinser, husband of Sandy of Mount Joy, and Jeff Brinser, husband of Marianne of Mount Joy; three grandchildren, Shaun Fedor, Janell Brinser and Aiden Brinser; and a foster sister, Linda (Smeltzer) Bowers of Mount Joy.
He was preceded in death by a foster sister, Roxanne Minehart.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Mary Mother of the Church Parish, 625 Union School Road, Mount Joy on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church following mass for lunch. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, 3001 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com