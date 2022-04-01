Harold B. Shenk, 83, died on March 30, 2022 at Hospice in Mt. Joy, PA. he was born in Waldeck, PA on March 17, 1939, son of the late Henry G. Shenk and Mae Barnhart Shenk.
He was a self-employed barber all of his life.
He is survived by his wife, Norma J. Shenk with whom he celebrated 59 years of marriage on January 27th. In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughter Leslie J. Shenk, a sister Ellen Wismer (William), 3 nieces and 5 nephews. He was preceded in death by 2 sisters.
A memorial service will be held at Open Door Baptist Church in Lebanon, PA on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers make contributions to either Debt Reduction Fund at Open Door Baptist Church, 875 Academy Drive, Lebanon, PA 17046 or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.