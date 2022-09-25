Harold B. Goe, 94 of Manor Township, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at home after a long battle with cancer. He was the husband of the late Verna L. Stockman Goe, who passed away in 2003. He was born in Vanderbilt, son of the late Henry Glen and Della Cramer Goe. He retired from Armstrong World Industries Floor Plant Maintenance Department after 23 years of service. He proudly served in the US Navy during WWII. Harold was a member of Washington Boro United Methodist Church and did volunteer work for Blue Rock Fire and Rescue.
He is survived by one son: Ronald G. (Debra Miller) Goe, Washington Boro. Three grandsons: Jason (Sarah Lipman) Goe, Holtwood; Justin (Katie Heth) Goe, Manheim and Gregory (Erin Eager) Goe, Millersville. Three great-grandchildren: Aisley, Jackson and Scarlett. He was preceded in death by two brothers: Herbert and Vaughn Goe.
The Funeral Service will be held at Washington Boro United Methodist Church, 1964 Water Street, Washington Boro on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Carlene Wolf and Pastor Dave Johnson, officiating. Interment in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens with Full Military Honors. The Viewing will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc. on Thursday, from 7:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. and also at the church on Friday from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Hospice for All Seasons, 280 South Hill Drive, Grantville, PA 17028. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com