Harold Adam Ross, 99, of Quarryville, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, in Lancaster. He was the husband of Anna E. Witmer Ross for over 72 years. Born in Quarryville he was the son of the late Ira I. and Mary Bleacher Ross.
An area resident all his life he worked well into his 80's driving truck. He delivered milk for Jake Nissley Company and delivered feed for A.L. Herr & Brothers, J. W. Eshleman & Sons and retired from Carnation.
Harold enjoyed gardening and fox hunting. He was the Houndsman for the Andrews Bridge Fox Hunting Club and was a member of the Wakefield Bible Church.
In addition to his wife he is survived by a son, Harold R. Ross, husband of Susan, of Quarryville, five grandchildren; Jennifer, Julie, Steven, Emily, and Andy, seven great-grandchildren; Steven, Jr., Cameron, Lena, Avrie, Connor, Ben, and Marley, and a sister, Margaret Shaub. He was preceded in death by siblings; Chester, Paul, Betty, Violet, Howard, Ira, Jr., and John.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. from the Wakefield Bible Church, 2310 Robert Fulton Hwy., Peach Bottom, PA 17563, with visitation from 1:30 until time of service. Interment will be at Mt. Eden Lutheran Cemetery in Quarryville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Wakefield Bible Church at the above address. Arrangements by the Wilde Funeral Home, Parkesburg, PA. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com