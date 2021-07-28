Harold A. Sisco, 88, of Ronks, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, peacefully at home on Friday, July 23, 2021. He was born in Sandusky, MI, son of the late Eilo P. and Ida May Thomas Sisco. Harold was the husband of Helen Herr Sisco, with whom he celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary on May 6, 2021.
He grew up on a farm in Sandusky, MI and proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956, during the Korean Conflict, where he worked as a Medical Aid. He was a graduate of Upland College, Upland, CA and completed graduate studies at Millersville University. Harold taught for 15 years as an Elementary School Teacher in the Conestoga Valley School District. He went into business for himself as proprietor of the Nomad Motel along Route 30, in the tourist area of Lancaster County.
In 1984, he bought an old home along Route 30 near Paradise and converted it into the Linden Inn B & B, where he lived and rented rooms to tourists. The property was later converted into an outside retail yard and barn, and became known as "Almost Paradise Crafts." Harold loved working outside in the business and became known as the "Yard Man." Harold's passion was his love for work and working alongside his wife for more than 40 years, and didn't retire from his business until he was 85. Harold spent more than 30 years working at Almost Paradise and now he is spending eternal life in Paradise. He was a devout follower of Jesus Christ and was a longtime member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, where he enjoyed singing solos and being part of the choir.
Surviving in addition to his wife, two sons: Jeffrey Sisco, married to Melissa, Lancaster and Bradley Sisco, married to Sandra, Chino Hills, CA. Four grandchildren: Jared, Dakota, Dominique and Racquel. Two sisters: Verna Sisco Bundy, married to Raymond, Largo, FL and Evelyn Sisco Carlson, married to Gary, Bothell, WA. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, who he loved and enjoyed spending time with. He was preceded in death by one brother: Jay Sisco and three sisters: Florence Sisco Carlson; Grace Sisco Hartsock and Flossie Sisco.
The Celebration of Life Service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 on FRIDAY, AUGUST 6, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. with a meal to follow the service. A viewing will be held at the church on Thursday, August 5, 2021 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. There will be no viewing on Friday, however, a visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Private burial will be in the church cemetery.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Westminster Presbyterian Church or Lancaster Bible College, 901 Eden Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
